Happy Mail Monday – Game of Shrooms Edition

Hello and welcome back to Happy Mail Monday! After a pretty disasterous month of May, I am back with a freshened up zine cave and some super awesome goodness to share with you today.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/

*Game of Shrooms – https://yumfactory.com/gameofshrooms/

*Latibule – https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

*Adam Gnade – https://adamgnade.com

*Xerography Debt – http://www.leekinginc.com/xeroxdebt/

*Pocket Thoughts – https://www.etsy.com/shop/pocketthoughts/

*The Stay at Home Girlfriend – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/missmuffcake

*Portland Buttonworks (shroom buttons) – https://portlandbuttonworks.com

*Sticker Robot – https://stickerobot.com

*Small Zine Volcano – https://smallzinevolcano.bigcartel.com

*Sticky Institute – https://www.stickyinstitute.com

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co