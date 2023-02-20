A Small Update

Hello, dear and wonderful friends!

As much as I had hoped to avoid these kinds of posts this year, it seems my wishes and reality don’t quite mesh together completely.

As I mentioned last week, I am in the midst of dealing with a flare up. Flare ups can mean a variety of different things to different people. And flares aren’t always the same…

I won’t go into too many details here, but I will say that I am sorry that I am just not up to posting Happy Mail Monday today. I do have some lovely mail to show to you, but people deserve better than me showing off their amazing creations while I’m tired and in pain.

So for now, I will thank everyone who has commented and sent messages wishing me well. It’s not yet been a year since my diagnosis, and I am still very much getting my mind around how my life has changed.

I’m going to set Happy Mail Monday for next week rather than trying to push through and make one tomorrow. I will say I’m crossing fingers for Episode 2 of Nyx Reads.

Thank you once again to everyone for all your wonderful understanding and patience with me. This is just one stumble, and I will be working hard to get Sea Green Zines to everything it can be. ❤