Happy Mail Monday – Big Cuppa Edition

Hello and welcome back to the place of sunshine and awesome mail from around the globe. We have zines, stickers, buttons, and more than a few rambles from yours truly. Come check out the awesomeness.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com

*Ken Bausert – https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/

*Kari Tervo – shardsofglassinyoureye@gmail.com

*Crash Reynolds – https://www.instagram.com/indeliblecrash/

**https://utopiabycrash.wixsite.com/hello

*Bitter Pill Press – https://linktr.ee/bitterpillpress

**https://ko-fi.com/bitterpillpress

**

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/

*Game of Shrooms – https://yumfactory.com/gameofshrooms/

**https://www.instagram.com/gameofshroomsofficial/

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co