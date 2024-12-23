Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Zines Galore Edition

Greetings, zine friends, and welcome to possibly the last Happy Mail Monday of 2024! And wow, what a zine-packed edition we have today. Grab a drink, sit back, and enjoy the wonderful zine creations.

As always, thank you for watching.

My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

Awesome People:

*Rebekka – 2:45
– galaxyart@posteo.de

*Nero – 17:15
https://blueberryprincestuff.com
https://www.instagram.com/blue_berry_prince_stuff/

*Meditation Funnies – 24:57
https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies
https://www.instagram.com/meditationfunnies/

*Karen Goldsum – 38:21
https://msha.ke/karengoldsumcreations
https://www.instagram.com/karens_glimmers/
https://www.etsy.com/shop/nerdydiatribes/

You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co

