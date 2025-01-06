Hello and happy New Year, zine friends. I hope this step into 2025 has been kind and gentle.

Unfortunately, some less than gentle things have happened in the last couple of weeks of December, including me falling on my face. My actual face. Nothing is right up broken, but I did have to get a scan today because there might still be some damage going on with my nose. So the bruises (still way too tender for makeup) combined with my inability to wear my glasses for any length of time (I’m short-sighted), means a rough start to 2025 and a delay in Happy Mail Monday.

If you’d like to check in to see if mail you have sent has arrived, please feel free to check in. I’m not sure exactly when I’ll be back, as I’m also dealing with a severe episode of depression. But please know that I’m doing my best to take care of myself physically, mentally, and emotionally right now.



Take care,



Nyx