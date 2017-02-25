Call for Submissions: Cat & Dog Zine

Looking for:
*stories (up to 500 words)
*poems (page in length)
*artwork
*love letters
Topics may include:
-how they came to be in your life
-their therapeutic presence
– how they help ease your anxiety, depression and provide comfort
-the special bond you share
-their unconditional love
-the playful/weird/cute things they do
-if they are a service dog/cat
-if they have a physical disability, mental illness and/or health issues
-do you refer to them as your: pet, baby/child/family, companion, friend/best friend, room mate, healer, etc.
-if you have more than one cat or dog
-anything else you wish to share about them
Contributors will receive a free issue of the zine upon completion.
If interested, email Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com
Advertisements