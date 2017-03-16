Zine Review: The 125th Street Demon

The 125th Street Demon

Robert Walton

The 125th Street Demon is a short fiction zine featuring a short story about a man on a train…

I quite like the formatting for this zine. I know this is going to get me in hot water for some crowds saying this, but it’s formatted like a book. Not to the extent of title pages and dedications, but the font, the drop cap… Book layout and styling is something I love doing, so I can’t help but noticing the qualities. (Admittedly the drop cap doesn’t quite make sense in all its uses, but I still like the look of it.)

The one thing I didn’t like – and I know I’m being a bit picky here – is the way it’s stapled. The staple ‘teeth’ face outward instead of into the halfway mark. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but I did get poked. Something to consider if you staple your zines.

The story itself is an interesting one. You start questioning whether you should be trusting the protagonist at all and whether the man is unhinged. The ending leaves you satisfied but with a few questions – questions I’m happy to leave unanswered.

If you like fiction zines and slightly weird/unnerving stories, then I think you’ll like this zine.

