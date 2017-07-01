Announcements / International Zine Month

Happy International Zine Month! – Announcements

NyxLeave a comment

Hello zine friends! I know it’s not quite July 1st everywhere in the world just yet, but I am so excited and don’t want to hold off jumping into International Zine Month!

If you’re new to the whole shebang, July is International Zine Month where zine enthusiasts around the world get their zine groove on in a multitude of ways. One of those is by doing the activity-a-day
prompts by Alex Wrekk:

I don’t imagine I will be surprising anyone when I say that I am aiming to do each prompt of the day. I won’t be postponing or changing the usual schedule, so be prepared for quite a few posts coming your way this month (especially if you’re signed up to receive post notifications by email).

The activities in the list are a smidge dates, so I’ll provide an alternative activity for the day here and there, but I’m not going to swoop in and make a whole new IZM list.

I am absolutely thrilled to announce that, along with IZM, we can now celebrate the brand new shiny home of We Make Zines: WeMakeZines.com!

Go there, sign up, and get chatting! I’m there as Nyx or @theauthor if you’d like to be friends.

That’s it for now. I’ll be back soon with the post for day one: Make a Top 10 list of reasons why you love zines!

