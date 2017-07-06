International Zine Month 2017 Day 6: ZineWiki.COM

Add your zine to or update your ZineWiki

I added the ‘COM’ in all caps because the IZM flier says ‘.org’, but it’s definitely a ‘.com’ these days.

It’s IZM Day 6, zine friends, and that means it’s time to update the ZineWiki. If you’re not familiar, ZineWiki is a directory of zines, zine makers, distros, and more. You can search by zinester, but geographic region, by zine, so on and so forth.

(It can also be a great way to check if that title or zine name you love has been used elsewhere.)

Being a wiki, if you want a page for you/your distro/etc, you need to sign up for an account and create one. From then on, anyone with an account there can edit and add to it as time goes on. The beauty of this is that if your favourite zine or zine creator doesn’t have a page, you can make one for it/them.

The creation of a page and the rough HTML to make a page can be a little daunting at first if you’re not sure what you’re doing (like me when I started). However, there’s help in the ‘First Time Here?’ section right on the front page.

You can check out my page here. (I found peeking behind the curtains on various pages to see how they worked was just as useful as the help pages.)

Have fun and link to your pages in the comments below!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

