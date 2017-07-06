Quick Call for Subs

Calls for Submissions

I’m looking for people to write short (around 500 words) pieces on their first zine – not first made but the first one they ever read/the one that got them into the whole ‘zine thing’. Your zine world origin story, if you will.

If you would like to share your story and can get it to me within the next few days, please send it to theauthor@inkyblots.com along with your name (can be your zine name, of course), one or two links you’d like to share (optional), and your mailing address if you’d like a copy of the zine once it’s finished.

