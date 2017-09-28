Quick Note: Check Your Junk Mail

Greetings and happy Thursday (or almost-Thursday) zine friends!

Please forgive my absence this week. Flu v.2 hit me HARD on Sunday (I haven’t had a fever that high since I was a kid), and it’s been a wily road since then. No new mail has come in, so at least nothing has been delayed.

About the ‘quick note’ portion…

A permanent internet connection is being worked out. Until then, we’ve found some decent temporary solutions. However, it does mean that some of the emails I’ve sent out are going into junk/spam folders.

I think it’s because I’m sending directly from my email provider rather than from Outlook (like I’ve been doing for years).

So if you’re expecting a reply for me or think that I may have emailed you, it’s worth checking in your junk/spam folders just in case!

Back here with a review soon.

Advertisements