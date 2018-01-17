The Zine Collector Episode 1 – Say Hello to My Little Podcast

Hello, zine friends! Well, it’s time! Gosh, I’m so nervous, but I won’t prattle on about that (I do enough in the podcast – haha).

The first episode of The Zine Collector is up in all the spaces. It’s definitely a strange, wonderful, and scary mix of feelings, but here we go. Let’s hope this is the beginning of something wonderful.

Thanks to everyone for the support!

Want to listen to the podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com and Cast Box https://castbox.fm

CORRECTIONS:

*It’s a podcast about zines – not a zine about podcasts

*It’s called Nobody Cares About Your Stupid Zine podcast

**

In this episode of The Zine Collector, I introduce myself, talk a bit about what podcasts and zines have and common, and spend more than a few minutes thanking you all for your support.

**

Links Mentioned This Episode:

*Long Arm Stapler Podcast: http://longarmstapler.libsyn.com

*Poor Lass Zine Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/user-765248614

*Nobody Cares About Your Stupid Zine Podcast: http://nobodycareszine.libsyn.com

*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines

*My First Podcast: https://seagreenzines.com/2014/12/04/sgz-now-open-for-zine-reviews-podcast/

You Can Find Me At:

Sea Green Zines: www.seagreenzines.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/seagreenzines

Instagram: www.instagram.com/seagreenzines

Twitter: www.twitter.com/zineninja

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGzyDIb85hSvcwPsDQIP4Qg

Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Artist: http://audionautix.com/

