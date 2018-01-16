New Zines & Zinesters Discord Space

Hello, zine friends!

Today I have a little announcement for you in the form of a new chat space for zinemakers and enthusiasts.

Olivia M of Anecdata fame has created a Discord server for zines and zinesters.

If you’re already familiar with Discord, HERE is the link for the server. Go forth and chat!

If you’re not familiar with Discord, don’t worry; you’re not alone! I started learning the ropes last night, and there is a bit to learn.

Olivia talks about what Discord is HERE.

What it boils down to is that Discord is a chat-focused space for various communities. While the focus has been on gamers, other people have found it useful as well. It’s the modern version of the late 90s early 00s yahoo chat groups. You sign up for Discord, and then you can sign into ‘servers’ for individual groups.

You can even start a server of your own to have a private chat space with specific people. Or a public one on a topic you like.

It works in your browser, on your desktop, and there’s a mobile app as well.

The whole thing can certainly look complicated and confusing, but I promise that I am learning right alongside you. If you have any questions, you can ask within the server, you can ask Olivia on the aforementioned Tumblr, or you can post questions right here in the comments section.

Now that I’m getting more familiar with it, I rather like it. Let me know if you check it out.

