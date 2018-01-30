A Quick Note About Zine Sizes

General

Hello, zine friends! This came up on the Zine Discord server, so I thought I would mention it here.

In my reviews, I try to mention what size a zine is. Not so much with the number of pages but with the actual size of the zines are. However, you may have noticed that I switch between the international “A” system and just saying “1/2 size” or “1/4” size.

This, believe it or not, is intentional.

When I say something is A5, A6, etc, well, that’s because it’s made to the dimensions of the “A” system. When I say “1/2 fold” or “1/4 size”, that’s when I’m referencing US sizes (or ‘not quite ‘A’ sizes’).

If it’s at all confusing, here is a rough – and I mean rough – idea of how they equal each other.

A4 = full page/full piece of paper
A5 = 1/2 fold
A6 = 1/4 size
A7 = one-page folded mini-zine

It’s by no means an exact method – the measurements definitely aren’t the same. However, it may give you a better idea of what I’m talking about if you were at all confused.

Until next time!

