Happy Mail Monday: Packing Peanuts Edition

Hello, hello, hello, dear zine friends.

Wowza. What a start to a week. Editing the happy mail video took so much longer than I thought. That’s not really a bad thing because I like video editing quite a lot. It’s more the to-do list piling up as I spend more time than I intended on it that creates a bit of a pickle to deal with.

Ah, well. The video is done, and I am so happy to be sharing the glorious generosity of such wonderful people in the zineverse. Truly. I filmed on Friday (because I couldn’t wait to open my mail a moment longer), and I am still in shock today.

You’re all wonderful!

May the start to your week be smooth, and the rest of your week bring good things.

This Happy Mail Monday, the mail is plentiful, and the unasked for singing is, too!

***

Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail!

Amy Louise Bogen/Lost Projects Zine: https://www.instagram.com/lostprojectszine/

Latibule Art: https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

Nichole: https://www.instagram.com/corridorgirl/

Shelley Saylor!

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/

Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com

Cast Box https://castbox.fm

