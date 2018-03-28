Mini Zine Review: Practical Zine Making

Practical Zine Making

Vampire Sushi Distro

www.vampiresushi.co.uk

Practical Zine Making is an A7 black and white zine about zine making – specifically about zine layout.

Zine layout is one of those things that seems like it should be simple but can, at times, be annoying to try to get your head around. Practical Zine Making makes the whole thing a lot easier by not only writing about zine layout but by showing you with clear pictures how to make/number half-fold/A5 zines as well as quarter size/A6 zines.

I think this is a fantastic little reference zine. I wish I had more copies to hand out/send out to zinemakers, as layout can often be a headache – especially when you’re just getting started.

Definitely pick up a copy if layout is at all a pain for you.

