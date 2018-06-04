Happy Mail Monday – Changing Spaces Edition

Hello and Happy Mail Monday, friends! Today I’m mid-transition for where I film/podcast, but that’s not going to stop me from sharing lovely mail from Australia, the US, and Singapore!

***

Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail:

*Billy – https://bunnyears.bandcamp.com

*Sober Bob – https://www.instagram.com/soberbobmonthly/

*Hannah – https://hwilliamswrites.wordpress.com

* Mr Zinester – https://www.instagram.com/misterzinester/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/

Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com

Cast Box https://castbox.fm

And other podcast apps

Advertisements