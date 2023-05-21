Call for Submissions: Anything Queer

Are you part of the LGBTQIA+ community? Fantastic! Coin-Operated Press invites you to submit to our zine where anything goes!

The theme for this zine is totally open! All we ask from you is that you are queer and that whatever you want to submit will fit inside a zine!

We are looking for: articles, illustrations, short stories, zine excerpts, photography, poetry, artwork of any medium, educational guides, pride banners, posters, flyers, short essays, queer flags, recipes, comic-strips, reviews, informationals, gay frogs, collages, and anything else you can put your imagination to. Ideally, your work will fit on no more than two pages.

The finished zine will be A5 in size and printed in full colour.

Send us your submissions by filling in this Google form: https://forms.gle/TPY2CTqfJpYKGJJh8

Emailed submissions will not be accepted.

The deadline is midnight BST on Friday 26th May 2023.

For further information please visit our FAQs https://www.coinoperatedpress.com/call-for-submissions/

If you have any questions please email us at coinoperatedpress@gmail.com