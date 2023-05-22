Happy Mail Monday – Sunny Arvo Edition

It’s a beautiful Monday afternoon, and a missed morning isn’t going to stop me from talking about the Happy Mail. Especially awesome mail from such an amazing person.
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Craig – https://www.instagram.com/craiganthonyatkinson/
**https://www.instagram.com/fiveoclockzine/
*Zinespiration – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOdST4iV4vY
*Pocket Thoughts Shop – https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/1285597992/five-oclock-tokyo-zine-collection-by
*Xerography Debt – http://www.leekinginc.com/xeroxdebt/
*Neil Gaiman Interview – https://youtu.be/iHPKTby9z6o
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co