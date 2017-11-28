ZineWriMo Day 28 – Make a Zine About Zines

Zine zines! I love zine zines! I’ve enjoyed a book or two about zines, but a zine about zines! Love, love, love.

Oh, there I go getting ahead of myself. Hello there, wonderful zine friends! We’re nearly there, aren’t we? Nearly to the end of this month and onto the final month of the year. But before I get ahead of myself yet again, I’ll get to today’s ZineWriMo task:

Make a zine about zines.

As I mentioned above, I do love a zine zine. I’ve made two so far. The mini-zine ‘What’s All This Then?’

I ended up handing this out at the Melbourne Art Book Fair earlier this year to anyone who looked thoroughly confused by all the zines (and there were plenty).

There’s also the first of what I hope will be a long-lived series, Paper Currency:

I’m so happy with the response to this zine and am looking forward to digging into making the second. If you’d like to advertise your distro/library/site/etc inside, please let me know!

Of course, if you want to learn about zines, you can start where I started quite a few years ago:

I’m fairly sure there’s a more revised version (or two) out there. I need to get a copy because I’m also fairly sure someone pinched my copy. Such is the way, eh? That’s how good this is! I highly, highly recommend it.

Oh! I nearly forgot another favourite:

This one is by Davida Gypsy Breier of Xerography Debt fame.

I’m sure I’m forgetting others I love, too, but that’s what I get for posting so late.

Alas, issues remain, and I have to delay the Happy Mail for another day. Please let me know in the comments if you made a zine zine today and/or have made one in the past. I would absolutely love to see itQ

